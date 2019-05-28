New Used Motor Oil Collection Site Available in Waimea

The Department of Environmental Management announced a new used motor oil collection site for household do-it-yourself generators in a May 28, 2019, press release.

Used motor oil can only be dropped off during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After-hour drop-offs are not acceptable.

Acceptable materials are:

Used motor oil

Gear oil

Shock oil

Hydraulic oil

Transmission oil

Diesel

There is a 10-gallon limit for household do-it-yourself generators only. Do not use bleach, antifreeze or pesticide bottles to transport your used motor oil, as this is hazardous and will contaminate the oil.

Continuation of this program will be put at risk if unacceptable materials are placed in the used motor oil container.

The department thanks Cartow, located at 64-1055 Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea, for volunteering to accept used motor oil from the community. Without their assistance, this drop-off location would not have been possible.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for more information.