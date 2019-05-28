May 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.