May 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 28, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 28, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated May 28, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Hilo
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Puna
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
