Keʻei Transfer Station Greenwaste Site Reopens

The Ke‘ei Transfer Station is now accepting residential greenwaste for disposal, according to a May 28, 2019, County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division press release.

The greenwaste closure was due to the facility having reached the maximum storage capacity allowed by the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

The Solid Waste Division successfully removed all stored greenwaste at the facility to pave the way for

reopening the facility.

New Greenwaste Acceptance Guidelines

Hours of operation for greenwaste disposal are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

One load per day is allowed per residential customer, with a maximum quantity of 5 cubic yards.

Accepted are logs, branches, or other greenwaste material less than 6 inches in diameter or 5 feet in length.

Only residential customers with self-hauled greenwaste from their private residential property will be allowed to recycle greenwaste.

Businesses, farms, government agencies, and nonprofit agencies are prohibited from dropping off greenwaste at any county Recycling and Transfer Station.

Do not transport any ‘ōhi‘a vegetative material, even if it appears uninfected, to the facilities. Compost ‘ōhi‘a material at the site where it originated to prevent the spread of Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.