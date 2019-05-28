Kamuela Post Office to Relocate

The U.S. Postal Service will proceed with its proposal to relocate its postal retail services from the Kamuela Post Office located at 67-1197 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela to another location within the community. This decision is final, a May 28, 2019, USPS press release stated.

The goal of the proposal, to an as-yet undetermined location within the community, is to move to a site that provides better access and better meets the overall needs of Waimea postal customers.

Postal Service officials appeared at the April meeting of the Waimea Community Association to discuss the possible relocation. “We carefully considered all of the concerns expressed at the public meeting as well as comments received after the meeting,” said USPS Vice President, Facilities Tom Samra.

“This relocation proposal was well received by the community, as it has experienced a major population increase that has created major congestion in the center of Waimea town, where the current postal facility is located.

“We will provide the same level of service at the new facility, but in a less-congested location.”

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.