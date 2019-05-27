Kama‘āina Enjoy Free Ziplining at KapohoKine Adventures Fundraiser

Hundreds of Hawai‘i Island residents were able to temporarily put aside the stress caused by last year’s eruptions with a day of free ziplining and family activities hosted by KapohoKine Adventures in Hilo.

Held over this Memorial Day weekend, the plan was for “Kama‘āina Weekend” to give away free ziplining to the first 100 local residents in line each day as a way to shine a light on a lava-stressed community.

Instead of turning anyone away, all 212 people in line on Saturday was taken to Zipline Through Paradise and zipped the eight-line course that includes the island’s longest riding tandem line at 2,400 feet.

Hundreds more also took part in free family-fun activities. including kayaking in Hilo Bay, and family activities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Many of our local families are still dealing with personal and financial hardships from last year’s infamous eruption, and we felt strongly about doing something to help put a smile on some faces,” said Tony DeLellis, co-owner of KapohoKine Adventures. “We hope this small gesture gives a welcome reprieve from the daily stress our east side community continues to face.”

Canned food donations were also encouraged, resulting in KapohoKine Adventures collecting 380 cans of food that will be donated to east side communities most affected by last year’s eruption.

Free ziplining and activities also took place on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

About KapohoKine Adventures

Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on Hawai‘i island conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. The company is Hawai‘i’s leading expedition tour company for visitor education of previous and new lava flows, with 12 different tours that incorporate excursions near Kilauea Volcano, a sacred site to many Native Hawaiians. All tours are led by Park Service certified guides who help visitors explore the volcanic landscape. Guides spend hours educating visitors about the significance of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while providing access to lava tubes, steam vents and active volcanic craters.

Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017, and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on Hawaii island to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawaii Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International. Go online or call (808) 964-1000.