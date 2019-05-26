May 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 26, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 26, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 26, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Memorial Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Memorial Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 82. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Memorial Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov