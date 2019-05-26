May 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell for the morning drops into the chest to shoulder high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of SSW long period swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

