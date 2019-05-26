May 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 26, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 26, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 26, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell for the morning drops into the chest to shoulder high zone during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of SSW long period swell and E wind swell
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
