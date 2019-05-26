AD
May 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 26, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 26, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell for the morning drops into the chest to shoulder high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of SSW long period swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

