High Surf Advisory for N-, S-, W-Facing Shores of Big Island

This is a Civil Defense High Surf message for Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 7 p.m.

The advisory is for north-, south- and west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the shorelines of Kohala, Kona, Ka‘ū and Puna through Monday.

A High Surf Advisory means strong breaking waves and strong currents making swimming dangerous are expected.

Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.