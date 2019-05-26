High Surf Advisory for N-, S-, W-Facing Shores of Big Island

High Surf Advisory for N-, S-, W-Facing Shores of Big IslandMay 26, 2019, 7:28 PM HST (Updated May 26, 2019, 7:28 PM)
This is a Civil Defense High Surf message for Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 7 p.m.
The advisory is for north-, south- and west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the shorelines of Kohala, Kona, Ka‘ū and Puna through Monday.
A High Surf Advisory means strong breaking waves and strong currents making swimming dangerous are expected.
Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.