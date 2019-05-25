May 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.