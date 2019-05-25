Honoka‘a Western Week: Scholarship Rodeo

Honoka‘a Western Week (HWW) continues through May 27, 2019, celebrating the community’s paniolo heritage with a whole passel of activities.

The weeklong event is a roundup of food, music, dancing, storytelling, kids’ activities, and Hāmākua’s special breed of cowboy culture.

From Saturday through Monday, May 25 to 27, the 63rd annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo at the Rose Andrade-Correia Stadium will be held from noon until pau.

Saturday is “slack,” the qualifying events, and the finals begin at noon on Sunday and Monday.

Tickets available from Rodeo Queen contestants or at the gate.