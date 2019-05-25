Hawaiʻi Walmart Initiative Offers Jobs to U.S. Veterans, Spouses

Walmart has hired 549 veterans in Hawaiʻi since it began its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013, the box store giant announced Tuesday, May 21.

The announcement came on the sixth anniversary of the veteran-based initiative, which guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran. Nationwide, Walmart said it has hired more than 226,000 veterans since 2013.

“Our military veteran associates are talented and dedicated, and they make us better,” said Retired Brigadier General Gary Profit, senior director of military programs for Walmart. “As a veteran myself, I am proud that Walmart offers career programs for veterans and military families: If you serve and sacrifice for your country, you shouldn’t have to fight for a job at home.”

In addition, Walmart recently began prioritizing job offers for spouses of service members through its Military Spouse Career Connection. To date, the company says it has hired nearly 6,000 military spouses throughout the country.

Ellie Wilson is a military spouse who works as a foods department manager at Pearl City Walmart on Oʻahu. She and her husband are currently stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaiʻi with the U.S. Navy.

“When I joined Walmart in January 2017 in Indiana, I knew there were Walmarts everywhere and it would be easier to transfer to find a new job as we received new orders,” Wilson said. “It’s been my experience that most companies typically focus on just the business, while Walmart includes a great support network for military spouses. . . Their support has been awesome.”

Marking the six-year milestone of Walmart’s initiative to support veterans, the Walmart Foundation announced a $1 million grant to Hire Heroes USA to expand the initiative. A portion of the funding will support a career coaching program for military spouses who face employment challenges due to frequent moves, child care challenges while a spouse is deployed, and support for obtaining certifications that do not transfer across state lines.