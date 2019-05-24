May 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

