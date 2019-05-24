May 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

