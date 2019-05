KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed Kalani Pe‘a to the KAPA Cafe.

Born and raised in Hilo, Kalani grew up in a musical family and started singing at the age of 4. He has won many singing competitions such as Brown Bags to Stardom and County Fair talent shows. Kalani’s debut album E Walea won him 2 Grammy’s. He currently has 6 nominations at the 2019 Hoku Awards.