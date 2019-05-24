Archery Mammal Hunts Set at Pōhakuloa

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering a one-day menehune youth archery mammal hunt for local hunters on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Keamuku Maneuver Areas 1, 2 and 3.

For more information, go to iSportsman online and see the policy document, section 8.f (1)-(3)).

Additionally, PTA will offer a normal archery mammal hunt on Sunday, May 26, in KMA 1, 2 and 3 during the same times.

Bird permits are $25, and general hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird). They are available online.

Here, hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more.

Hunters can also visit the Hawai‘i Island Hunting – PTA Facebook group for updates and other Information including volunteer opportunities.

For more information, call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.