May 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

