May 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 23, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 23, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 23, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov