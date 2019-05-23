May 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of ESE wind swell and SSW ground swell

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

