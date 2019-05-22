AD
ADVERTISEMENT

May 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 22, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated May 22, 2019, 1:45 PM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Looking Ahead

    SPONSORED VIDEO

    Hilo

    This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kona

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waimea

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Kohala

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Point

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

    Puna

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east northeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

    Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments