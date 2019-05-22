May 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 22, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 22, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated May 22, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Hilo
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Puna
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east northeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
