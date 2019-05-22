May 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east northeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.