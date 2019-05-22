May 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of ESE wind swell and SSW long period swell with occasional shoulder sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT