May 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 22, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 22, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 22, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Waist high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high mix of ESE wind swell and SSW long period swell with occasional shoulder sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com