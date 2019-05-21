May 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 21, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 21, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 21, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov