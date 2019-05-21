May 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW extra long period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 15-20mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. A similar size SSW long period swell fills in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

