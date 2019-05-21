Honoka‘a Western Week Events Continue on May 21

Honoka‘a Western Week (HWW) continues through May 27, 2019, celebrating the community’s paniolo heritage with a whole passel of activities.

The weeklong event is a roundup of food, music, dancing, storytelling, kids’ activities, and Hāmākua’s special breed of cowboy culture.

Today’s events on Tuesday, May 21, include:

From 3 to 5 p.m. Stick Horse Creation, at the NHERC Pavilion. Keiki construct their own horses for for the Stick Horse Races on Thursday. It’s free. Call Mahealani at (808) 775-0976 for more information.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: MAY 22–27

Wednesday, May 22, 5 to 7 p.m., Portuguese Bean Soup & Sweetbread Contest, at the NHERC Pavilion. For more info and entry forms, contact Myrna Green, (808) 960-0366 or email myrnagreen@hawaii.rr.com. Entry forms are available online.

Thursday, May 23, 4 to 6 p.m., Keiki Cowboy Games and Stick Horse Races, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Rodeo Arena.

Friday, May 24: 5 p.m. Western Week Movie Night, a unique documentary film by Steve Roby at Honoka‘a Peoples’ Theatre, followed by the new Western Fashion Show at 6 p.m., and Line Dancing, 7-9 p.m.

May 25–27: 63rd annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Stadium, noon until pau. Saturday is “slack,” the qualifying events, and the finals begin at noon on Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27. Tickets available from Rodeo Queen contestants or at the gate.