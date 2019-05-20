Waikoloa Man Charged in Child Sex Case in North Carolina

Police have charged a 79-year-old Waikoloa man in a child sex case in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to an arrest warrant.

James William Muse, of Waikoloa, is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. The crimes are alleged to have occurred on Friday, May 3, 2019, with a 3-year-old, according to the warrant.

According to court documents released, Muse “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did engage in a sex offense with” the young child. Muse also “committed a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the child.

Muse is being held in the Wake County jail under $1.1 million bond. According to court documents, Muse told police he would leave for Hawai‘i if he gets out on bond.

If he is released on bond, Muse is prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact with the 3-year-old.