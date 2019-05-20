Sen. Schatz Announces Einhorn as New Chief of Staff

Sen. Brian Schatz reports that Eric Einhorn will serve as Chief of Staff and will be located in his Washington, D.C. office.

Before being elevated, Einhorn served as Sen. Schatz’s Senior Counsel for Technology and Communications Policy, where he handled technology, telecommunications, data privacy and security, antitrust, and intellectual property matters. Einhorn has more than two decades of experience working on public policy in the public and private sectors, including as a senior official at the Federal Communications Commission and as an executive at a Fortune 500 company.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Eric brings years of public policy, management, and political strategy experience to his new position,” said Sen. Schatz. “We are excited to have Eric take on this new role and put his leadership skills to work for the people of Hawai‘i.”

Einhorn holds a law degree from Boston College and a master of business administration degree from Cornell University. He replaces Andy Winer, who served as Chief of Staff for more than six years.