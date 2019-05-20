HPPA Releases 2018 Impact Report

The Hawai‘i Pacific Park Association (HPPA) has released a new PDF version of their 2018 Impact Report for a review of a year that truly fits the definition of hulihia (overturning and change).

When Kīlauea began erupting in May of 2018, it disrupted the operation of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, location of HPPA administrative offices and their two busiest national park stores.

This report tells the story of how they managed during a hurried park evacuation, the onslaught of daily earthquakes, a truly remarkable eruption of lava, and the “new normal” of their operations in support of national parks once Hawaiʻi Volcanoes reopened in late September of 2018.

Go online to read the 2018 HPPA Impact Report.