HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of May 13, 2019, through May 19, 2019, Hawai‘i Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 443 DUI arrests compared with 445 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.45%.

There have been 358 major accidents so far this year compared with 514 during the same period last year, a decrease of 30.4%.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatal crashes, and 30% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: