Fight back against fraud and protect yourself from scammers by attending AARP’s free SAVE YOURSELF FROM CYBER SCAMS seminar on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Arc of Hilo and 5:30 p.m. at Humpy’s Big Island Ale House in Kona.

Go online to to register for the free Hilo seminar. To register for the Kona event, click here.

SPONSORED VIDEO