Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight, Sunday May, 19, 2019, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 7:09 p.m.

The International Space Station will be visible for approximately six minutes at a maximum height of 50 degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The space station will appear 10 degrees above the southwest part of the sky and disappear 11 degrees above the north-northeast part of the sky.