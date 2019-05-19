AD
Spot the International Space Station

By Big Island Now
May 19, 2019, 12:09 PM HST (Updated May 19, 2019, 12:21 PM)
Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight, Sunday May, 19, 2019, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 7:09 p.m.

The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle Endeavour. Photo NASA.

The International Space Station will be visible for approximately six minutes at a maximum height of 50 degrees.

The space station will appear 10 degrees above the southwest part of the sky and disappear 11 degrees above the north-northeast part of the sky.

