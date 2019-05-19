AD
No Tsunami Threat From 6.7-M Loyalty Islands Quake

By Big Island Now
May 19, 2019, 5:51 AM HST (Updated May 19, 2019, 5:51 AM)
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 has occurred at approximately 4:57 AM HST in the vicinity of the Loyalty Islands.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0457 AM HST 19 MAY 2019
COORDINATES – 21.7 SOUTH 169.5 EAST
LOCATION – SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS
MAGNITUDE – 6.7 MOMENT

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

