No Tsunami Threat From 6.7-M Loyalty Islands Quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 has occurred at approximately 4:57 AM HST in the vicinity of the Loyalty Islands.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

SPONSORED VIDEO

ORIGIN TIME – 0457 AM HST 19 MAY 2019

COORDINATES – 21.7 SOUTH 169.5 EAST

LOCATION – SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 6.7 MOMENT

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.