May 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 19, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 19, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 19, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov