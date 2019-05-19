May 19, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 19, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 19, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 19, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com