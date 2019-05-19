May 19, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

