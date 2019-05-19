LETTER: Hardworking Employees Do Positive Things for Our Island

I’ve noticed people are quick point out negative things about county government, but there is a lot hardworking employees that do positive things for our island community who are not acknowledged. One of those people is Joe Kamelamela, and his staff, at the Office of Corporation Counsel for Hawaii County.

Mr. Kamelamela, along with other corporation counsel staff, assured the completion of the Mamalahoa Highway bypass in South Kona. They were able to do this by reaching a financial settlement with Oceanside 1250 Partners and American Motorist Insurance Company after years of litigation. In addition, they were also able to finalize the condemnation of the necessary right of way through the Coupes property to complete this highway.

Their hard work in this instance wasn’t something isolated. Mr. Kamelamela, and his staff, were able to obtain the necessary right of way for the Puainako Street Extension recently after years of litigation and mediation. The acquisition of the right of way allows the County of Hawaii to transfer ownership of this highway to the Hawaii Department of Transportation in the near future. This opens up the possibility of including the Puainako Street Extension as a part of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road).

There is a lot of issues facing Hawaii County at this point. However, there seems to be a fixation on focusing on solely the negative issues. As I pointed out above, there is a lot hard working county employees doing a lot of positive things for our island.

