Hāmākua Harvest 4th Annual Farm Festival Set for May 19

Honoka‘a Western Week (HWW) began, May 18 with the the Paniolo Parade and Block Party, and ends May 27, 2019, celebrating the community’s paniolo heritage with a whole passel of activities.

The weeklong event is a roundup of food, music, dancing, storytelling, kids’ activities, and Hāmākua’s special breed of cowboy culture.

Today’s action on Sunday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the Hāmākua Harvest 4th Annual Farm Festival. The great partner event for Western Week features a Hawaiian blessing and hula, all day entertainment, ag education and food to take home and fix—or eat on the spot.

Except for a nominal charge for rodeo admission, events are free, and the public is encouraged to participate.

Commemorative HWW buttons will be available to purchase as a show of support, as well as automatic entry in the “lucky number” drawing during the block party. Although buttons are not required for admission, attendees receive fair warning that those without buttons at the block party risk being thrown into the hoosegow by roving sheriffs (all in good fun).

The whole family can enjoy multiple events for cowboys and cowgirls of all ages at the 63rd Annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo, May 25 through 27.

For more information, go online.

May 20–27, SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, May 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Kukaiau Ranch Talk Story with Music, at Honoka‘a Library. Attendees will hear stories about cowboy life on Kukaiau Ranch by folks who were there. The Library will be sponsoring a day jam-packed with things, beginning at 11 a.m., including family/community-friendly outdoor activities and games. Highlights are the “Chalk Story” (family histories/stories chalked onto sidewalk panels), make-your-own bolo ties, a paniolo-themed “photo booth” and guided paniolo-themed painting (ages 16+), plus various rootin’ tootin’ games!

Tuesday, May 21, 3 to 5 p.m. Stick Horse Creation, at the NHERC Pavilion. Keiki construct their own horses for for the Stick Horse Races on Thursday and it’s free. Call Mahealani at (808) 775-0976 for more information.

Wednesday, May 22, 5 to 7 p.m., Portuguese Bean Soup & Sweetbread Contest, at the NHERC Pavilion. For more info and entry forms, contact Myrna Green, (808) 960-0366 or email myrnagreen@hawaii.rr.com. Entry forms are available online.

Thursday, May 23, 4 to 6 p.m., Keiki Cowboy Games and Stick Horse Races, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Rodeo Arena.

Friday, May 24: 5 p.m. Western Week Movie Night, a unique documentary film by Steve Roby at Honoka‘a Peoples’ Theatre, followed by the new Western Fashion Show at 6 p.m., and Line Dancing, 7-9 p.m.

May 25–27: 63rd annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Stadium, noon until pau. Saturday is “slack,” the qualifying events, and the finals begin at noon on Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27. Tickets available from Rodeo Queen contestants or at the gate.