May 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning.

