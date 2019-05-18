May 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 18, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 18, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 18, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov