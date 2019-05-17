MISSING: Alicia Hope Pilat, 16, Kailua-Kona

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a teenager who was reported missing.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to the report of a 16-year-old female juvenile who was reported missing.

She is identified as Alicia Hope Pilat of Kailua-Kona.

Pilat was last seen on Kalani Street on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m.

Pilat is described as being 5-foot-five inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has orange, blonde and brunette shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey fitted shorts and carrying a black backpack.

She is known to frequent Kailua Town and Aliʻi Drive.

“We have been receiving reports of her sighting, and we are following up on tips,” said Lt. Roylen Valera of the Area II Criminal Investigation Division. “We encourage the public to continue to call us with information.”

Anyone with information regarding Pilat’s whereabouts, are asked to contact Detective Clarence Acob at (808) 326-4646, ext. 276, or email at clarence.acob@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.