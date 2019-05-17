HCFCU Appoints Supervisory Committee Member

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) welcomes Merrick H. Nishimoto to its Supervisory Committee. Appointed by HCFCU’s Board of Directors, this committee has the responsibility of ensuring the safety and soundness of the credit union in accordance with the Federal Credit Union Act, regulations of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and state and federal laws.

They also investigate and respond to formal member complaints to the NCUA, CFPB or other trade organizations.

Nishimoto is a civil engineer for the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works (DPW) and has been employed there since 2007.

Born and raised in Kealakekua and graduated from Konawaena High School, he continued his education at Bucknell University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil

Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Structural Engineering.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He was previously the deputy director for the Department of Public Works (DPW) managing approximately 350 employees and various projects with an operating budget of $55 million. He also led DPW’s emergency response and recovery initiative for the recent and unprecedented lava flow in East Hawai‘i.

When time permits, his interests include coaching wrestling, ocean activities and family time.

“We’re so honored to have Merrick as part of our HCFCU family,” said Tricia Buskirk, Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union President and CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His project management, operations and supervisory experience will help make us a stronger and more responsible credit union.”

For more information, visit www.hicommfcu.com.