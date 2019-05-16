Over Height Vehicle Parking Limited at HNL

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division is warning motorists that the number of parking stalls for vehicles higher than 6-foot-6 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has been reduced due to rail construction in parking lot A, located behind the lei stand building.

HDOT has created a dozen stalls reserved for over height vehicles next to the lot A construction fencing, across from the ground level entrance to the International Parking structure. Due to the limited number of stalls people with over height vehicles should consider getting dropped off instead of parking at the airport. The construction in Lot A is anticipated to continue through Aug. 30, 2019, weather permitting.