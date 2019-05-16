May 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 16, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 16, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 16, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
