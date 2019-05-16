Hearts of Heroes Features Lava Animal Rescuers

VIDEO: Hearts of Heroes

A new television series, Hearts of Heroes, will be airing an episode featuring the the Big Island community this Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. on KITV.

Hearts of Heroes is an educational docu-series featuring untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events.

The upcoming episode will shine a light on the Big Island’s earthquakes and the Kīlauea eruption that began in May 2018.

Lava flows from the volcanic eruption separated many farm animals from their owners; however, thanks to first responders and local heroes, the abandoned farm animals were rescued by helicopter and flown back to safety.