Former HPD Officer & Hilo Resident Surrender to Police

Two more individuals were arrested on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in connection to Grand Jury Indictments which occurred on Monday, May 13, 2019.

On Wednesday, May 15, at 9:44 a.m., 67-year-old Chadwick Fukui of Hilo, a former police officer with the Hawai‘i Police Department, turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest following his Grand Jury Indictment on Monday, May 13.

At 4:50 a.m., 55-year-old Brian Miller of Hilo, a former police officer with the Hawai‘i Police Department, turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest.

Miller was charged with:

THEFT 4th DEGREE

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS

4 COUNTS OF TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

THEFT 2nd DEGREE

PROMOTING DANGEROUS DRUG 1st DEGREE

2 COUNTS OF HINDERING PROSECUTION 2nd DEGREE

After being processed, Miller was released after posting $10,000 bail.

At 5:45 p.m., 43-year-old Ivar Kaluhikaua of Hilo also turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest.

He was charged with:

HINDERING PROSECUTION bail $500

HINDERING PROSECUTION bail $500

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE bail $500

TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE bail $500

After being processed, he was released after posting $2,000 bail.

This information was provided by the authorities. An indictment is a formal accusation initiating a criminal case, presented by a grand jury and usually required for felonies and other serious crimes. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.