Former HPD Officer & Hilo Resident Surrender to Police

Former HPD Officer & Hilo Resident Surrender to PoliceMay 16, 2019, 9:21 AM HST (Updated May 16, 2019, 11:22 AM)
Two more individuals were arrested on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in connection to Grand Jury Indictments which occurred on Monday, May 13, 2019.
On Wednesday, May 15, at 9:44 a.m., 67-year-old Chadwick Fukui of Hilo, a former police officer with the Hawai‘i Police Department, turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest following his Grand Jury Indictment on Monday, May 13.
At 4:50 a.m., 55-year-old Brian Miller of Hilo, a former police officer with the Hawai‘i Police Department, turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest.
Miller was charged with:
THEFT 4th DEGREE
OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS
4 COUNTS OF TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
THEFT 2nd DEGREE
PROMOTING DANGEROUS DRUG 1st DEGREE
2 COUNTS OF HINDERING PROSECUTION 2nd DEGREE
After being processed, Miller was released after posting $10,000 bail.
At 5:45 p.m., 43-year-old Ivar Kaluhikaua of Hilo also turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest.
He was charged with:
HINDERING PROSECUTION bail $500
HINDERING PROSECUTION bail $500
TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE bail $500
TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE bail $500
After being processed, he was released after posting $2,000 bail.
This information was provided by the authorities. An indictment is a formal accusation initiating a criminal case, presented by a grand jury and usually required for felonies and other serious crimes. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.