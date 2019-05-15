May 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.