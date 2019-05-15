May 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 15, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 15, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 15, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell for the morning going more during the day.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
