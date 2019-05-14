PUC Requires Public Hearing on HELCO-PGV Rebuild Agreement

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company (HELCO) filed a letter on March 8, 2019, notifying the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission of its rebuild agreement with Puna Geothermal Venture. HELCO stated that, although it believes a related overhead line proceeding and public hearing are not required, it “stands ready to abide” by the commission’s determination in that regard.

On May 9, 2019, the commission notified HELCO that an overhead line proceeding and public hearing are required, provided some additional feedback to HELCO related to its ongoing negotiations with PGV regarding a possible amended and restated Power Purchase Agreement, and requested additional status reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Copies of both letters are available here: