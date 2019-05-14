May 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 14, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 14, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated May 14, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov