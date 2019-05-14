Leaders Celebrate in Honor of YWCA Hawai‘i Island’s 100 years

Hawai‘i Island’s business and civic leaders will honor the remarkable people in our community as part of the YWCA Hawai‘i Island’s centennial celebration.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Hilo Dining Room. Sponsorship tables and individual tickets are still available.

“In celebration of our 100 years of service, the YWCA of Hawai‘i Island asked our community to nominate the remarkable people in their families or businesses,” said Kathleen McGilvray, CEO of YWCA Hawai‘i Island. “This year’s signature event will celebrate people like Wally Wong, ‘Mrs. K.’ and Rhea Lee, who have made or continue to make Hawai‘i Island a remarkable place to live while raising funds for the critical services we provide to families around the island.”

Donated prizes, including round-trip tickets to Honolulu with hotel and a private dinner for your party at the famed Waterfalling Estate, will be available during a live auction, in addition to many enticing silent auction items.

For more information, to make a donation or purchase tickets, contact Naomi at the YWCA of Hawai‘i Island office at (808) 930-5705 or via email tuyemura@ywcahawaiiisland.org.