Kawamoto Swim Stadium to Close Temporarily

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation reports that the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium will be temporarily closed from May 20, to May 24, 2019, for replacement of the pool’s Variable Frequency Device (VFD).

A VFD works in conjunction with the pool’s existing pump system, adjusting the speed of the motor in response to changing pool conditions, allowing the pump to run at more precise speeds and adjust as needed, especially when the pool is not in use. This directly results in a reduction in energy use, and makes the facility eligible for rebates through the Hawai‘i Energy Program.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and thanks pool users and the general public for their patience.

For more information, call the Recreation Division at (808) 961-8740.