HPD Arrests 27 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of May 6, 2019, through May 12, 2019, Hawai‘i Island police arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 421 DUI arrests compared with 430 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.1%

There have been 342 major accidents so far this year compared with 485 during the same period last year, a decrease of 29.5%.

To date, there were seven fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, compared with eight fatal crashes, resulting in nine fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5% for fatal crashes, and 22.2% for fatalities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: