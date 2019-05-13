May 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 13, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 13, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 13, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light north wind.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov