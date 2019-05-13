May 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued May 13 at 3:18AM HST until May 13 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light north wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead