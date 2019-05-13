May 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 13, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 13, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 13, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high S ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
