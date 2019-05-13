May 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

