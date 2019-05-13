Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.738 for regular on Monday, May 13, 2019, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.72 (.018), up from last month’s price of $3.672 (.066) and up from last year’s price of $3.676 (.062), according to AAA.

HILO GAS PRICES:

Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.738 $3.946 $4.158 $4.295 Yesterday Avg. $3.748 $3.944 $4.171 $4.293 Week Ago Avg. $3.720 $3.928 $4.142 $4.245 Month Ago Avg. $3.672 $3.811 $4.024 $4.311 Year Ago Avg. $3.676 $3.812 $3.974 $4.295

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE Price Date Regular Unleaded $4.760 4/22/12 Diesel $5.799 9/16/08

Motorists in the West Coast region are paying the highest pump prices in the nation, with all seven states landing on the nation’s top 10 most expensive list. California ($4.07) and Hawai‘i ($3.63) are the most expensive markets. Washington ($3.53), Nevada ($3.49), Alaska ($3.44), Oregon ($3.42) and Arizona ($3.15) follow. Prices in the region have seen modest increases and decreases on the week, with California (-2 cents) seeing the largest decline and Alaska (+3 cents) seeing the largest increase.

The EIA’s recent weekly report for the week ending on May 3 showed that West Coast gasoline stocks fell again by approximately 400,000 bbl from the previous week and now sit at 27.1 million bbl. The West Coast may see continued price volatility and shrinking gasoline stocks this week, which will likely lead to more increases at the pump due to ongoing refinery maintenance that pushed prices over $4/gal in April.